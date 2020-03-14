COVID-19’s effects extend to mental health as well

Coronavirus

Isolation can lead to depression and loneliness, so here are some tips on how you can still stay connected

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Coronavirus Video

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

President Trump defends coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump defends coronavirus response"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID-19 spreads, more people may feel the need to isolate themselves to stay healthy. Still, experts say keeping in touch with loved ones is important.

That can be as simple as talking to someone on the phone, video chatting or using social media so you’re not completely isolated, which could worsen symptoms of depression.

It’s important to be aware so you don’t fall into bad habits.

“Bad coping mechanisms would be drinking too much alcohol, using drugs…overeating, over-isolating without having any connection to the outside world,” said April Caraway, with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

She added getting outdoors is always good, and there are ways to stay active and exercise even during isolation.

Caraway also said it’s important to check on your loved ones.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

COVID-19's effects extend to mental health as well

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's effects extend to mental health as well"

Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break"

Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary"

Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus"

'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'"

Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.