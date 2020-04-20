COVID-19 task force discusses re-opening Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he hoped to open non-essential businesses by May in a meeting with special coronavirus task force. In-person work would be optional for employees and open for limited use by the public.

The task force also described updates on testing, efforts to bolster elder care and healthcare workers, and plans to prepare for hurricane season, which starts June 1.

The task force is scheduled for two more meetings tomorrow, April 21. More guidance on re-opening Florida is sure to follow.

Members of the Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee are as follows: