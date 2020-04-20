COVID-19 task force discusses re-opening Florida

Florida Coronavirus News

by: Miabelle Salzano

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he hoped to open non-essential businesses by May in a meeting with special coronavirus task force. In-person work would be optional for employees and open for limited use by the public.

The task force also described updates on testing, efforts to bolster elder care and healthcare workers, and plans to prepare for hurricane season, which starts June 1.

The task force is scheduled for two more meetings tomorrow, April 21. More guidance on re-opening Florida is sure to follow.

Members of the Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee are as follows:

  • Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Lieutenant Governor of Florida
  • Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer
  • Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General
  • President Bill Galvano, President, Florida Senate
  • Speaker Jose Oliva, Speaker, Florida House of Representatives
  • Senator Wilton Simpson, President-Designate, Florida Senate
  • Representative Chris Sprowls, Speaker-Designate, Florida House of Representatives
  • Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education
  • Jamal Sowell, President & CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.
  • Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Mayor, Miami-Dade County
  • Mayor Dale Holness, Mayor, Broward County
  • Mayor David Kerner, Mayor, Palm Beach County
  • John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital
  • Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort
  • Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets
  • Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System
  • Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial
  • Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association
  • Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company
  • John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts
  • Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

BP Oil Spill: Ten Years Later

Thumbnail for the video titled "BP Oil Spill: Ten Years Later"

Haney Technical students reflect on virtual learning transition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haney Technical students reflect on virtual learning transition"

Schools across the Panhandle discuss graduation plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools across the Panhandle discuss graduation plans"

Children spending more time online during quarantine can put them at risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children spending more time online during quarantine can put them at risk"

Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee"

Gov. Task Force Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Task Force Meeting"
More Local News