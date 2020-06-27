COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations continue setting records

Florida Coronavirus News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — After releasing data showing COVID-19-related deaths at an all-time high on Friday, the Florida Department of Health released another set of numbers Saturday morning revealing 24 additional deaths.

Test results for more than 78,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight on Friday with 12.82% of new cases testing positive. Since Friday, the DOH reported 9,585 new positive COVID-19 cases, 99% being Florida residents. This brings the total number of positive cases in Florida to 132,545.

Since Friday, there have also been 149 more hospitalizations and 24 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Broward, Collier, Dade, Gadsden, Hardee, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk and Volusia counties.

