Breaking News
Gov. Ron DeSantis issues stay at home order

COVID-19 in Florida by the numbers- Wednesday evening

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA)–

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday evening about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

— 7,773: Total number of cases.

— 1,032: Increase in cases from a Tuesday evening count.

— 101: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 16: Increase in deaths from a Tuesday evening count.

— 990: Florida residents hospitalized.

— 133: Increase in hospitalizations from a Tuesday evening count.

— 81: Cases in long-term care facilities.

— 14: Counties where cases have been found in long-term care facilities.

— 60: Counties with confirmed cases.

— 7: Counties without confirmed cases.

— 4,380: Combined number of cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

— 56.3: Percentage of total cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Local charities and food banks feeling the burden of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local charities and food banks feeling the burden of COVID-19"

Gulf Co. Sheriff's Deputies monitoring closed beaches with a close eye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Co. Sheriff's Deputies monitoring closed beaches with a close eye"

Franklin Co. resident pressure encourages Senator to return to Georgia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin Co. resident pressure encourages Senator to return to Georgia"

Northside elementary driving parade highlights the bond of a classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northside elementary driving parade highlights the bond of a classroom"

13NOW | Heather Kretzer, DOH Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Heather Kretzer, DOH Bay"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"
More Local News