COVID-19 in Florida by the numbers- Wednesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA)–
The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday evening about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
— 7,773: Total number of cases.
— 1,032: Increase in cases from a Tuesday evening count.
— 101: Deaths of Florida residents.
— 16: Increase in deaths from a Tuesday evening count.
— 990: Florida residents hospitalized.
— 133: Increase in hospitalizations from a Tuesday evening count.
— 81: Cases in long-term care facilities.
— 14: Counties where cases have been found in long-term care facilities.
— 60: Counties with confirmed cases.
— 7: Counties without confirmed cases.
— 4,380: Combined number of cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
— 56.3: Percentage of total cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.