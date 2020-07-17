COVID-19 community survey results are in

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — More than 27-hundred of you have voted on the mask debate and an overwhelming majority say face coverings should be mandatory.

We asked a few questions in our COVID-19 community survey – and we want to show you the final results.

Perhaps the most popular and highly debated – “do you believe masks should be a requirement anytime an individual is in public?” 70 percent of you answered yes to this question and around 30 percent said no.

We also got a little more specific – and asked “do you believe masks should be mandatory for both teachers and students in schools.” We got a similar response with 73 percent answering yes and almost 27 percent answering no.

More about schools – we asked  “do you think schools should reopen in person teaching” and the reactions were pretty split with 52 percent saying no and 48% saying yes.

Restaurants have been a big topic of discussion recently so we asked “if you believe restaurants are following the capacity limits” and only a fourth of you said yes.

We also wanted to know “if you believe the local government is doing enough enforcing of the governor’s executive order.” Three quarters of those who answered said no.

Check our website tomorrow for five new survey questions to make sure your voice is heard.

