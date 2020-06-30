Coronavirus testing center reaches capacity shortly after opening

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A drive-thru testing site for coronavirus reached its capacity moments after it opened Tuesday, health officials said.

Cars began lining up at Rosenwald High School at about 5:30 a.m., officials said. Cars are now packed into Bay Avenue all the way to Highway 98. Those who are currently in line can stay in line and get tested. Those who are not in line should look for another method to get tested.

Florida Department of Health officials said another testing day is being scheduled for next week.