Coronavirus testing center reaches capacity shortly after opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A drive-thru testing site for coronavirus reached its capacity moments after it opened Tuesday, health officials said.
Cars began lining up at Rosenwald High School at about 5:30 a.m., officials said. Cars are now packed into Bay Avenue all the way to Highway 98. Those who are currently in line can stay in line and get tested. Those who are not in line should look for another method to get tested.
Florida Department of Health officials said another testing day is being scheduled for next week.