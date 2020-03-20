Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides

Florida Coronavirus News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Does coronavirus have you stuck at home with the kids?

If you’ve run out of ways to keep them entertained, there are dozens of virtual experiences that will keep your children busy.

After Disney closed all of its parks and hotels, park-goers took it upon themselves to post ride-through videos on YouTube showing their experience on Disney rides.

There are now hundreds of videos available that let viewers experience the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Those sitting at home take a ride on Space Mountain or under the sea on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction or on the Pirates of Caribbean ride at Disneyland.

Space Mountain

Pirates of the Caribbean ride

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Here are some other experiences available on YouTube.

Disney announced that it would be banning guests from the park through the end of the month to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

The park said it would continue to monitor the situation and maintain contact with health officials.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Walton Co tourists and businesses react to beach closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Co tourists and businesses react to beach closing"

Panama City Beach will not be closing its beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach will not be closing its beaches"

Walton County passes emergency ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County passes emergency ordinance"

Firefighters battle wildfire in Lynn Haven

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters battle wildfire in Lynn Haven"

13 | Rep. Neal Dunn talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "13 | Rep. Neal Dunn talks coronavirus"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/19"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.