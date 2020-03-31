Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers- Tuesday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida)– The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Tuesday evening about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

— 6,741: Total number of cases.

— 403: Increase in cases from a Tuesday morning count.

— 85: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 8: Increase in deaths from a Tuesday morning count.

— 857: Number of Florida residents hospitalized.

— 85: Increase in hospitalizations from a Tuesday morning count.

— 72: Number of cases in long-term care facilities.

— 83: Percentage of deaths involving people age 65 or older.

— 3: Percentage of deaths involving people under age 45.

— 13: Number of people age 90 or older who have died.

— 96: Age of oldest people who have died.

— 28: Age of youngest person who has died.

Source: Florida Department of Health

