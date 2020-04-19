Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers; Sunday evening

LIVE NOW /
TALLAHASSEE (News Service Florida)— The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Sunday evening about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

— 26,314: Total number of cases.

— 318: Increase in cases from a Sunday morning count.

— 774: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 10: Increase in deaths from a Sunday morning count, with the deaths involving people who tested positive in Miami-Dade, Lee, Okaloosa, St. Lucie and Seminole counties.

— 3,813: Florida residents hospitalized.

— 1,825: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 40: Increase in long-term care cases from a Sunday morning count.

— 179: Deaths of residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 261,342: Test results received by the Florida Department of Health.

— 10.1: Percentage of positive test results.

— 21.8: Percentage of positive test results in Suwannee County, the highest percentage in the state.

— 86.7: Percentage of Suwannee County cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

