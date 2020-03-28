Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers- Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida)– The Florida Department of Health officials released updated numbers Saturday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some key takeaways:

— 3,763: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.

— 565: Increase over a Friday night count.

— 54: Number of deaths in Florida, an increase of eight over a Friday night count.

— 39,542: Number of Florida tests performed.

— 11: Number of deaths in Broward County, the largest in the state.

— 39: Youngest age of a Florida resident who has died, a Lee County resident who died March 25.

— 96: Oldest age of a Florida resident who has died, a Broward County resident.

— 18: Number of counties where Florida residents have died.

— 1,003: Number of cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest in the state.

— 20: Number of Florida’s 67 counties with no cases.

— 56: Number of cases in long-term care facilities.

— 955: Number of cases of Florida residents age 65 or older.

