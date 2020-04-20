Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers; Monday evening

TALLAHASSEE (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)– The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Monday evening about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

— 27,058: Total number of cases.

— 398: Increase in cases from a Monday morning count.

— 823: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 34: Increase in deaths from a Monday morning count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Miami-Dade, Duval, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Madison, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota and Suwannee counties.

— 1: Number of deaths in Madison County, an 89-year-old man whose death was reported Monday.

— 1,928: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 75: Increase in long-term care facility cases from a Monday morning count.

— 204: Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

— 17: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Monday morning count.

— 272,390: Test results received by the Florida Department of Health.

— 9.9: Percentage of positive test results.

— 16.3: Percentage of positive test results in Miami-Dade County, which has the largest number of cases in the state.