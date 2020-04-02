Coronavirus by the numbers Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday morning about the coronavirus in the state.

Bay County announced one new case, a 32-year-old man. Officials said the case is not travel related.

We are also including USA and worldwide data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are some takeaways:

8,010: Total number of cases in Florida.

210: Increase in cases from a Wednesday evening count.

128: Deaths of Florida residents.

1,058 Florida residents hospitalized.

14 Bay County Cases

1 Calhoun County Case

1 Gulf County Case

1 Holmes County Case

4 Jackson County Cases

46 Okaloosa County Cases

1 Washington County Case

18 Walton County Cases

962,977 Worldwide Cases

216,768 United States Cases

49,179 Worldwide Deaths

192,699 Total recovered