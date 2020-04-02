Coronavirus by the numbers Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday morning about the coronavirus in the state.
Bay County announced one new case, a 32-year-old man. Officials said the case is not travel related.
We are also including USA and worldwide data provided by Johns Hopkins University.
Here are some takeaways:
8,010: Total number of cases in Florida.
210: Increase in cases from a Wednesday evening count.
128: Deaths of Florida residents.
1,058 Florida residents hospitalized.
14 Bay County Cases
1 Calhoun County Case
1 Gulf County Case
1 Holmes County Case
4 Jackson County Cases
46 Okaloosa County Cases
1 Washington County Case
18 Walton County Cases
962,977 Worldwide Cases
216,768 United States Cases
49,179 Worldwide Deaths
192,699 Total recovered