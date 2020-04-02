Coronavirus by the numbers Thursday morning

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday morning about the coronavirus in the state.

Bay County announced one new case, a 32-year-old man. Officials said the case is not travel related.

We are also including USA and worldwide data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are some takeaways:

8,010: Total number of cases in Florida.

210: Increase in cases from a Wednesday evening count.

128: Deaths of Florida residents.

1,058 Florida residents hospitalized.

14 Bay County Cases

1 Calhoun County Case

1 Gulf County Case

1 Holmes County Case

4 Jackson County Cases

46 Okaloosa County Cases

1 Washington County Case

18 Walton County Cases

962,977 Worldwide Cases

216,768 United States Cases

49,179 Worldwide Deaths

192,699 Total recovered

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Rep. Neal Dunn

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Rep. Neal Dunn"

HomeSchool Help: Why does it tend to be breezier near the coast?

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeSchool Help: Why does it tend to be breezier near the coast?"

Newsfeed Now for April 2, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 2, 2020"

Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class"

Happy birthday! 104-year-old Oregon veteran, COVID-19 survivors celebrates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Happy birthday! 104-year-old Oregon veteran, COVID-19 survivors celebrates"
More Local News