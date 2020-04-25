Coronavirus by the numbers; Saturday afternoon

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(News Service Florida)– The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Saturday afternoon about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

30,839: Total number of cases.

306: Increase in cases from a Friday evening count.

1,055: Deaths of Florida residents.

9: Increase in deaths from a Friday evening count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Miami-Dade and Suwannee counties.

4,849: Florida residents hospitalized.

2,748: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

299: Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

28.3: Percentage of deaths involving long-term care facilities.

7,524: Cases of people age 65 or older.

2,591: Hospitalizations of people age 65 or older.

871: Deaths of people age 65 or older.

82.6: Percentage of deaths of people age 65 or older.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic