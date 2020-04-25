Coronavirus by the numbers; Saturday afternoon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-- Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases is at 63, including 62 residents and one non-resident. While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 6%. Of the 1,020 tests processed, there are 950 negative results. There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

There are currently two long-term care facilities in Bay County that have or have had positive cases of COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health has published the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. The twice daily COVID-19 report also includes information by county about cases and deaths related to staff or residents in long-term care facilities. There have been two residents or staff in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.