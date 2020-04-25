Coronavirus by the numbers; Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(News Service Florida)– The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Saturday afternoon about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
30,839: Total number of cases.
306: Increase in cases from a Friday evening count.
1,055: Deaths of Florida residents.
9: Increase in deaths from a Friday evening count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Miami-Dade and Suwannee counties.
4,849: Florida residents hospitalized.
2,748: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
299: Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
28.3: Percentage of deaths involving long-term care facilities.
7,524: Cases of people age 65 or older.
2,591: Hospitalizations of people age 65 or older.
871: Deaths of people age 65 or older.
82.6: Percentage of deaths of people age 65 or older.