Coronavirus by the Numbers: here is the latest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Florida there are currently 47,471 cases of COVID-19. Out of those cases, there have been 2,096 deaths and 8,681 hospitalizations.

In Bay County, there are currently 86 cases, including 8 residents and 2 non-residents. There have been 2,862 people tested so far with 3% of those testing positive.

There have been three deaths in Bay County from COVID-19 and 13 hospitalizations.

In Jackson County, there are 171 cases of COVID-19, including 166 residents and 5 non-residents.

In Washington County, there are 14 cases and 1 death, all residents.

In Calhoun County, there are 40 cases and 2 deaths, all residents.

In Walton County, there are 97 cases and six deaths, including 83 residents and 14 non-residents.

In Franklin County, there are 2 cases, including one resident and one non-resident.

In Liberty County, there are 199 cases, all residents.

In Gulf County, there is one reported case.

In Holmes, there are 11 cases, all residents.