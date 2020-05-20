LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Coronavirus by the Numbers: here is the latest

Florida Coronavirus News

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Florida there are currently 47,471 cases of COVID-19. Out of those cases, there have been 2,096 deaths and 8,681 hospitalizations.

In Bay County, there are currently 86 cases, including 8 residents and 2 non-residents. There have been 2,862 people tested so far with 3% of those testing positive.

There have been three deaths in Bay County from COVID-19 and 13 hospitalizations.

In Jackson County, there are 171 cases of COVID-19, including 166 residents and 5 non-residents.

In Washington County, there are 14 cases and 1 death, all residents.

In Calhoun County, there are 40 cases and 2 deaths, all residents.

In Walton County, there are 97 cases and six deaths, including 83 residents and 14 non-residents.

In Franklin County, there are 2 cases, including one resident and one non-resident.

In Liberty County, there are 199 cases, all residents.

In Gulf County, there is one reported case.

In Holmes, there are 11 cases, all residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Rise is fentanyl in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise is fentanyl in Bay County"

Robbery Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery Homicide Investigation"

Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class"

Tips on controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips on controlling mosquitoes & yellow flies"

Bay County TDC discusses tourism after COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County TDC discusses tourism after COVID-19"

Skin Cancer Awarness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skin Cancer Awarness Month"
More Local News