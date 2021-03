Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, March 10th

A health worker injects a doctor with a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, March 8, 2021. Vietnam has started the vaccination campaign with a hope to inoculate half of the population of 96 millions against COVID-19 by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)





Bay County

Total Cases: 19,063 (26 increase)

Residents: 18,369 (26 increase)

Non-Residents: 720 (no change)

Deaths: 357 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 805 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)

Residents: 1,048 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,282 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,249 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,887 (7 increase)

Residents: 1,863 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 24 (1 increase)

Deaths: 40 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,631 (5 increase)

Residents: 1,628 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,974 (5 increase)

Residents: 5,910 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 153 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 346 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,198 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,167 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 84 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,166 (6 increase)

Residents: 6,409 (7 increase)

Non-Residents: 757 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 292 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,341 (25 increase)

Residents: 19,137 (22 increase)

Non-Residents: 203 (3 increase)

Deaths: 336 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 694 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,639 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,619 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (1 increase)

Florida’s total cases: 1,957,586 (4,853 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,921,548 (4,774 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 81,564 (233 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 31,948 (59 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 595 (3 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 117,837,555 (433,528 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,614,783 (9,156 increase)

Total recovered globally: 66,755,833

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,128,816 (52,611 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 528,469 (2,717 increase)

