Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, February 10

Bay County

Total Cases: 17,634, 87 case increase

Residents: 16,964, 117 case increase

Non-Residents: 670, 2 case increase

Deaths: 308, no increase

Hospitalizations: 737, 5 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,014, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,013, 5 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,264, 1 case increase

Residents: 1,235, 1 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 11, no increase

Hospitalizations: 27, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,779, 7 case increase

Residents: 1,749, 7 case increase

Non-Residents: 23, no increase

Deaths: 35, no increase

Hospitalizations: 91, 1 case increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,569, 3 case increase

Residents: 1,566, 2 case increase

Non-Residents: 3, 1 case increase

Deaths: 36, no increase

Hospitalizations: 56, 1 case increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,782, 14 case increase

Residents: 5,719, 14 case increase

Non-Residents: 63, no increase

Deaths: 136, no increase

Hospitalizations: 333, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,127, 7 case increase

Residents: 2,096, 7 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 41, no increase

Hospitalizations: 79, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,724, 25 case increase

Residents: 6,036, 52 case increase

Non-Residents: 688, 1 case increase

Deaths: 76, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 272, 2 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 17,666, 79 case increase

Residents: 17,480, 77 case increase

Non-Residents: 185, 2 case increase

Deaths: 301, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 651, 2 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,543, 12 case increase

Residents: 2,523, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 37, no increase

Hospitalizations: 129, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,798,280, 7,537 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,765,659, 7,405 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 75,162, 278 case increase

Florida Resident Deaths: 28,208, 160 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 483, 5 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 107,179,340, 438,459 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,348,877, 25,962 case increase

Total recovered globally: 59,956,386

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 27,249,586, 89,278 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 470,200, 3,209 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.