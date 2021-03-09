Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, March 9th

Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,063 (24 increase)
- Residents: 18,343 (21 increase)
- Non-Residents: 720 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 357 (4 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 804 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)
- Residents: 1,048 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)
- Residents: 1,246 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,880 (1 decrease)
- Residents: 1,857 (1 decrease)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 41 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,626 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,623 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 46 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 5,969 (6 increase)
- Residents: 5,905 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (no change)
- Deaths: 155 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 346 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,197 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,166 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 47 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 84 (1 increase)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,160 (17 increase)
- Residents: 6,402 (16 increase)
- Non-Residents: 758 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 291 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,316 (68 increase)
- Residents: 19,115 (68 increase)
- Non-Residents: 200 (no change)
- Deaths: 334 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 693 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,638 (no change)
- Residents: 2,618 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 1,952,733 (4,426 increase)
Florida Residents: 1,916,774 (4,334 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 81,331 (316 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 31,889 (125 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 592 (7 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 117,404,027 (382,883 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,605,627 (8,575 increase)
Total recovered globally: 66,518,370
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,076,205 (54,519 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 525,752 (440 increase)
