Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, March 9th

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)





Bay County

Total Cases: 19,063 (24 increase)

Residents: 18,343 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 720 (3 increase)

Deaths: 357 (4 increase)

Hospitalizations: 804 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)

Residents: 1,048 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)

Residents: 1,246 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,880 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,857 (1 decrease)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,626 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,623 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,969 (6 increase)

Residents: 5,905 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 155 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 346 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,197 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,166 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 84 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,160 (17 increase)

Residents: 6,402 (16 increase)

Non-Residents: 758 (1 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 291 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,316 (68 increase)

Residents: 19,115 (68 increase)

Non-Residents: 200 (no change)

Deaths: 334 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 693 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,638 (no change)

Residents: 2,618 (no change)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,952,733 (4,426 increase)

Florida Residents: 1,916,774 (4,334 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 81,331 (316 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 31,889 (125 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 592 (7 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 117,404,027 (382,883 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,605,627 (8,575 increase)

Total recovered globally: 66,518,370

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,076,205 (54,519 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 525,752 (440 increase)

