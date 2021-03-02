Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, March 2nd

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

Bay County

Total Cases: 18,755 (83 increase)

Residents: 18,046 (80 increase)

Non-Residents: 709 (3 increase)

Deaths: 346 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 796 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,043 (no change)

Residents: 1,042 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)

Residents: 1,248 (no change)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,868 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,845 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,613 (5 increase)

Residents: 1,610 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 40 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,909 (18 increase)

Residents: 5,846 (17 increase)

Non-Residents: 63 (1 increase)

Deaths: 150 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 344 (2 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,185 (7 increase)

Residents: 2,154 (7 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (increase)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 80 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,063 (20 increase)

Residents: 6,319 (12 increase)

Non-Residents: 744 (8 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 285 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,008 (108 increase)

Residents: 18,810 (107 increase)

Non-Residents: 197 (1 increase)

Deaths: 327 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 685 (1 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,627 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,607 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 ( no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,918,100 (7,179 increase)

Florida Residents: 1,882,865 (7,047 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 79,731 (305 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 31,135 (1,136 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 561 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 114,618,923 (268,312 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,542,969 (6,104 increase)

Total recovered globally: 64,765,006

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,675,156 (28,020 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 515,195 (1,003 increase)

