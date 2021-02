Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, February 9

Bay County

Total Cases: 17,547, 32 case increase

Residents: 16,847, 32 case increase

Non-Residents: 668, no increase

Deaths: 308, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 732, 12 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,009, 3 case increase

Residents: 1,008, 3 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,263, 2 case increase

Residents: 1,234, 2 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 11, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 27, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,772, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,749, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 23, 1 case increase

Deaths: 35, no increase

Hospitalizations: 90, 1 case increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,566, 7 case increase

Residents: 1,564, 7 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 36, no increase

Hospitalizations: 55, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,768, 4 case increase

Residents: 5,705, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 63, no increase

Deaths: 136, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 332, 2 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,120, 2 case increase

Residents: 2,089, 2 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 41, no increase

Hospitalizations: 79, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,699, 31 case increase

Residents: 5,984, 28 case increase

Non-Residents: 687, 3 case increase

Deaths: 74, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 270, 2 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 17,587, 60 case increase

Residents: 17,403, 60 case increase

Non-Residents: 183, no increase

Deaths: 299, no increase

Hospitalizations: 649, 5 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,531, 3 case increase

Residents: 2,511, 3 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 37, no increase

Hospitalizations: 129, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,790,743, 7,023 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,758,254, 6,911 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 74,884, 341 case increase

Florida Resident Deaths: 28,048, 233 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 478, 6 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 106,740,881, 336,827 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,322,915, 11,459 case increase

Total recovered globally: 59,566,875

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 27,160,308, 95,386 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 466,991, 2,521 case increase

