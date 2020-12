Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

Bay County

—Total Cases: 9,286

—Residents: 8,931

—Non-Residents: 355

—Deaths: 176

—Hospitalizations: 456

Liberty County

—Total Cases: 631

—Residents: 630

—Non-Residents: 1

—Deaths: 14

—Hospitalizations: 17

Franklin County

—Total Cases: 840

—Residents: 827

—Non-Residents: 13

—Deaths: 4

—Hospitalizations: 10

Gulf County

—Total Cases: 1,113

—Residents: 1,097

—Non-Residents: 16

—Deaths: 24

—Hospitalizations: 63

Calhoun County

—Total Cases: 944

—Residents: 942

—Non-Residents: 2

—Deaths: 22

—Hospitalizations: 41

Jackson County

—Total Cases: 4,043

—Residents: 3,991

—Non-Residents: 52

—Deaths: 100

—Hospitalizations: 236

Holmes County

—Total Cases: 1,266

—Residents: 1,244

—Non-Residents: 0

—Deaths: 17

—Hospitalizations: 48

Walton County

—Total Cases: 3,971

—Residents: 3,594

—Non-Residents: 377

—Deaths: 39

—Hospitalizations: 164

Okaloosa County

—Total Cases: 10,072

—Residents: 9,962

—Non-Residents: 6

—Deaths: 174

—Hospitalizations: 445

Washington County

—Total Cases: 1,600

—Residents: 1,584

—Non-Residents: 16

—Deaths: 27

—Hospitalizations: 102

Florida’s total cases: 1,073,770

Florida Residents: 1,056,065

Resident Hospitalizations: 56,906

Resident Deaths: 19,378

Non-Resident Deaths: 249

Total confirmed cases globally: 68,014,594

Total deaths globally: 1,553,169

Total recoveries globally: 43,744,525

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 15,089,621

Total deaths in the U.S.: 285,643

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.