Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 29

Bay County

Total Cases: 11,540, 137 case increase

Residents: 11,105, 131 case increase

Non-Residents: 435, 6 case increase

Deaths: 203, no case increase

Hospitalizations: 524, No case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 721, 6 case increase

Residents: 720, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 882, 4 case increase

Residents: 868, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 14, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,300, 27 case increase

Residents: 1,284, 28 case increase

Non-Residents: 16, 5 increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 73, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,183, 14 case increase

Residents: 1,181, 14 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 28, No case increase

Hospitalizations: 50, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,556, 54 case increase

Residents: 4,499, 53 case increase

Non-Residents: 57, 1 increase

Deaths: 117, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 270, 5 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,615, 12 case increase

Residents: 1,586, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, No case increase

Deaths: 24, No case increase

Hospitalizations: 59, No case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,757, 50 case increase

Residents: 4,306, 43 case increase

Non-Residents: 444, 6 case increase

Deaths: 45, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 199, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 12,480, 73 case increase

Residents: 12,350, 71 case increase

Non-Residents: 129, 2 case increase

Deaths: 224, No case increase

Hospitalizations: 506, No case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,919, 12 case increase

Residents: 1,902, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 120, 1 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,292,252, 12,075 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,270,063, 11,748 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 62,142, 479 case increase

Resident Deaths: 21,409, 101 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 309, 4 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 81,767,775, 621,511 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,784,379, 13,218 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 46,222,378

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 19,468,771, 219,793 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 337,210, 2,849 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.