Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, March 4th

Bay County
- Total Cases: 18,888 (73 increase)
- Residents: 18,177 (73 increase)
- Non-Residents: 711 (no change)
- Deaths: 348 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 799 (1 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,045 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,044 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)
- Residents: 1,246 (2 decrease)
- Non-Residents: 32 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,875 (no change)
- Residents: 1,852 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 41 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,621 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,618 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 46 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 5,947 (12 increase)
- Residents: 5,884 (12 increase)
- Non-Residents: 63 (no change)
- Deaths: 152 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 345 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,193 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,162 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 81 (1 increase)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,113 (23 increase)
- Residents: 6,356 (20 increase)
- Non-Residents: 757 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 290 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,125 (38 increase)
- Residents: 18,924 (35 increase)
- Non-Residents: 200 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 328 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 687 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,634 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,614 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 1,930,232 (6,118 increase)
Florida Residents: 1,894,722 (5,997 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 80,338 (314 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 31,387 (120 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 568 (6 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 115,453,095 (439,199 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,564,776 (9,043 increase)
Total recovered globally: 65,268,851
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,796,800 (32,069 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 519,316 (858 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.