Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, March 4th

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)



Bay County

Total Cases: 18,888 (73 increase)

Residents: 18,177 (73 increase)

Non-Residents: 711 (no change)

Deaths: 348 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 799 (1 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,045 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,044 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)

Residents: 1,246 (2 decrease)

Non-Residents: 32 (2 increase)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,875 (no change)

Residents: 1,852 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,621 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,618 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,947 (12 increase)

Residents: 5,884 (12 increase)

Non-Residents: 63 (no change)

Deaths: 152 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 345 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,193 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,162 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 81 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,113 (23 increase)

Residents: 6,356 (20 increase)

Non-Residents: 757 (3 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 290 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,125 (38 increase)

Residents: 18,924 (35 increase)

Non-Residents: 200 (3 increase)

Deaths: 328 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 687 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,634 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,614 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,930,232 (6,118 increase)

Florida Residents: 1,894,722 (5,997 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 80,338 (314 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 31,387 (120 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 568 (6 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 115,453,095 (439,199 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,564,776 (9,043 increase)

Total recovered globally: 65,268,851

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,796,800 (32,069 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 519,316 (858 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.