Coronavirus by the numbers for Saturday, Jan. 16

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Bay County

Total Cases: 13,949, 264 case increase

Residents: 13,368, 248 case increase

Non-Residents: 581, 16 case increase

Deaths: 255, 9 case increase

Hospitalizations: 597, 4 case decrease

Liberty County

Total Cases: 926, 10 case increase

Residents: 925, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 20, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,082, 23 case increase

Residents: 1,081, 23 case increase

Non-Residents: 24, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 23, 2 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,539, 38 case increase

Residents: 1,521, 38 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 31, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 79, 2 case decrease

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,527, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,436, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 32, no increase

Hospitalizations: 52, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,296, 87 case increase

Residents: 5,236, 87 case increase

Non-Residents: 60, no increase

Deaths: 122, no increase

Hospitalizations: 288, 3 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,964, 22 case increase

Residents: 1,934, 22 case increase

Non-Residents: 30, no increase

Deaths: 32, no increase

Hospitalizations: 74, 2 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,809, 99 case increase

Residents: 5,237, 94 case increase

Non-Residents: 572, 5 case increase

Deaths: 59, no increase

Hospitalizations: 227, 5 case decrease

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 15,107, 295 case increase

Residents: 14,937, 290 case increase

Non-Residents: 170, 6 case increase

Deaths: 257, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 553, 2 case decrease

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,261, 35 case increase

Residents: 2,240, 35 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 121, 2 case decrease

Florida’s total cases: 1,560,186, 28,994 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,531,830, 28,301 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 67,790, 754 case increase

Resident Deaths: 24,004, 391 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 376, 11 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 94,410,568, 1,639,670 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,019,970, 33,572 case increase

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 23,724,585, 508,905 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 395,379, 8,383 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.