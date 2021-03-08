Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, March 8th

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)



Bay County

Total Cases: 19,039 (41 increase from Friday)

Residents: 18,322 (37 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 717 (4 increase from Friday)

Deaths: 353 (2 increase from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 803 (4 increase from Friday)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (3 increase from Friday)

Residents: 1,048 (3 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)

Residents: 1,246 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (1 increase from Friday)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,881 (3 increase from Friday)

Residents: 1,858 (3 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,623 (1 increase from Friday)

Residents: 1,620 (1 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,963 (9 increase from Friday)

Residents: 5,899 (9 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 155 (3 increase from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 346 (1 increase from Friday)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,195 (2 increase from Friday)

Residents: 2,164 (2 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 47 (1 increase from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 83 (1 increase from Friday)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,143 (27 increase from Friday)

Residents: 6,386 (14 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 757 (no change)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 290 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,248 (74 increase from Friday)

Residents: 19,047 (73 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 200 (no change)

Deaths: 334 (3 increase from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 691 (2 increase from Friday)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,638 (2 increase from Friday)

Residents: 2,618 (2 increase from Friday)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,948,307 (12,100 increase from Friday)

Florida Residents: 1,912,440 (11,842 increase from Friday)

Resident Hospitalizations: 81,015 (383 increase from Friday)

Florida Resident Deaths: 31,764 (242 increase from Friday)

Non-Resident Deaths: 585 (14 increase from Friday)

Total confirmed cases globally: 117,021,144 (1,125,168 case increase from Friday)

Total deaths globally: 2,597,052 (32,276 increase from Friday)

Total recovered globally: 66,258,484

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,021,686 (224,886 increase from Friday)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 525,312 (4,022 increase from Friday)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.