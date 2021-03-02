Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, March 1st

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

Bay County

Total Cases: 18,672 (142 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 17,966 (136 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 706 (6 increase from Thursday)

Deaths: 344 (5 increase from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 795 (2 increase from Thursday)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,043 (4 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 1,042 (4 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 1 ( no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,279 (1 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 1,248 (1 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 17 (4 increase from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 28 (1 increase from Thursday)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,867 (7 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 1,844 (7 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (4 increase from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 97 (3 increase from Thursday)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,608 (1 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 1,605 (1 increase for Thursday)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 40 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,909 (18 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 5,846 (17 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 63 (1 increase from Thursday)

Deaths: 150 (3 increase from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 344 (2 increase from Thursday)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,178 (8 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 2,147 (8 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 80 (1 increase from Thursday)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,043 (47 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 6,307 (39 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 736 (8 increase from Thursday)

Deaths: 81 (1 increase from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 285 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 18,900 (238 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 18,703 (296 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 196 (4 increase from Thursday)

Deaths: 327 (no increase)

Hospitalizations: 684 (1 increase from Thursday)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,625 (9 increase from Thursday)

Residents: 2,605 (9 increase from Thursday)

Non-Residents: 20

Deaths: 48 (7 increase from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,910,921 (18,620 increase from Thursday)

Florida Residents: 1,875,818 (17,848 increase from Thursday)

Resident Hospitalizations: 79,426 (682 increase from Thursday)

Florida Resident Deaths: 30,999 (521 increase from Thursday)

Non-Resident Deaths: 557 (17 increase from Thursday)

Total confirmed cases globally: 114,350,611 (1,369,354 case increase from Thursday)

Total deaths globally: 2,536,865 (29,594 increase from Thursday)

Total recovered globally: 64,530,988

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,647,136 (236,234 increase from Thursday)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 514,192 (6,078 increase from Thursday)

