Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, March 15th

Compared to Friday, March 12th.

Bay County

Total Cases: 19,176 (22 increase)

Residents: 18,451 (21 increase)

Non-Residents: 725 (1 increase)

Deaths: 362 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 807 (2 increase)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)

Residents: 1,048 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,285 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,252 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,890 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,867 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,644 (2 increase)

Residents: 1,641 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,991 (7 increase)

Residents: 5,927 (7 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 153 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 349 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,201 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,170 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 85 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,205 (14 increase)

Residents: 6,442 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 763 (3 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 293 (1 increase)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,468 (69 increase)

Residents: 19,261 (66 increase)

Non-Residents: 206 (3 increase)

Deaths: 342 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 697 (4 increasee)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,646 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,626 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,967,865 (11,769 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,943,135 (11,522 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 82,307 (301 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,307 (162 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 611 (12 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 120,096,586 (1,245,265 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,657,501 (23,073 increase)

Total recovered globally: 68,065,974

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,471,008 (150,158 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 535,319 (3,665 increase)

