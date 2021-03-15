Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, March 15th

Compared to Friday, March 12th.
Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,176 (22 increase)
- Residents: 18,451 (21 increase)
- Non-Residents: 725 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 362 (3 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 807 (2 increase)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)
- Residents: 1,048 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 15 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,285 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,252 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,890 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,867 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 41 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,644 (2 increase)
- Residents: 1,641 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 5,991 (7 increase)
- Residents: 5,927 (7 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (no change)
- Deaths: 153 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 349 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,201 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,170 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 85 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,205 (14 increase)
- Residents: 6,442 (11 increase)
- Non-Residents: 763 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 293 (1 increase)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,468 (69 increase)
- Residents: 19,261 (66 increase)
- Non-Residents: 206 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 342 (3 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 697 (4 increasee)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,646 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,626 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 1,967,865 (11,769 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 1,943,135 (11,522 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 82,307 (301 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 32,307 (162 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 611 (12 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 120,096,586 (1,245,265 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,657,501 (23,073 increase)
Total recovered globally: 68,065,974
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,471,008 (150,158 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 535,319 (3,665 increase)
