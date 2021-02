Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, February 8

Bay County

Total Cases: 17,515

Residents: 16,847

Non-Residents: 668

Deaths: 307

Hospitalizations: 720

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,006

Residents: 1,005

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 22

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,261

Residents: 1,232

Non-Residents: 29

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 27

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,759

Residents: 1,737

Non-Residents: 22

Deaths: 35

Hospitalizations: 89

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,559

Residents: 1,557

Non-Residents: 2

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 55

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,764

Residents: 5,701

Non-Residents: 63, no increase

Deaths: 134

Hospitalizations: 330

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,118

Residents: 2,087

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 41

Hospitalizations: 79

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,668

Residents: 5,984

Non-Residents: 684

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 268

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 17,527

Residents: 17,343

Non-Residents: 183

Deaths: 299

Hospitalizations: 644

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,528

Residents: 2,508

Non-Residents: 20

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 129

Florida’s total cases: 1,783,720

Florida Residents: 1,751,343

Resident Hospitalizations: 74,543

Florida Resident Deaths: 27,815

Non-Resident Deaths: 472

Total confirmed cases globally: 106,404,054

Total deaths globally: 2,322,915

Total recovered globally: 59,316,395

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 27,064,922

Total deaths in the U.S.: 464,470

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.