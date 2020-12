Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, Dec. 29

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Bay County

Total Cases: 11,403, 101 case increase

Residents: 10,974, 97 case increase

Non-Residents: 429, 4 case increase

Deaths: 206, 6 case increase

Hospitalizations: 524, 5 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 715, 7 case increase

Residents: 714, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 878, 2 case increase

Residents: 864, 2 case increase

Non-Residents: 14, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,273, 11 case increase

Residents: 1,256, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 11, 1 increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 73, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,169, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,167, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 28, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 50, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,502, 20 case increase

Residents: 4,446, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 56, no increase

Deaths: 115, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 265, 2 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,603, 20 case increase

Residents: 1,574, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, 1 case increase

Deaths: 24, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 59, 1 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,707, 56 case increase

Residents: 4,263, 43 case increase

Non-Residents: 444, 13 case increase

Deaths: 43, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 198, 2 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 12,407, 118 case increase

Residents: 12,279, 117 case increase

Non-Residents: 127, 0 case increase

Deaths: 224, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 506, 5 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,907, 9 case increase

Residents: 1,890, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 119, 2 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,280,177, 15,589 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,258,315, 15,197 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 61,663, 375 case increase

Resident Deaths: 21,308, 173 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 305, 3 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 81,146,264, 979,904 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,771,161, 16,020 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 45,888,890

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 19,248,978, 367,195 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 334,361, 2,866 case increase

