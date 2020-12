Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, Dec. 21

Bay County

Total Cases: 10,719, 276 case increase

Residents: 10,309, 268 case increase

Non-Residents: 410, 8 case increase

Deaths: 190, no increase

Hospitalizations: 504, 3 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 676, 10 case increase

Residents: 675, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 17, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 858, 4 case increase

Residents: 845, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 13, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,215, 29 case increase

Residents: 1,200, 29 case increase

Non-Residents: 15, no increase

Deaths: 26, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 69, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,058

Residents: 1,056

Non-Residents: 2

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 48

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,369, 63 case increase

Residents: 4,312, 62 case increase

Non-Residents: 57, 1 case increase

Deaths: 111, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 260, 2 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,487, 71 case increase

Residents: 1,462, 70 case increase

Non-Residents: 25, 1 case increase

Deaths: 21, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 53, 4 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,457, 67 case increase

Residents: 4,050, 60 case increase

Non-Residents: 407, 7 case increase

Deaths: 42, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 187, no increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 11,574, 314 case increase

Residents: 11,452, 311 case increase

Non-Residents: 121, 2 case increase

Deaths: 215, 13 case increase

Hospitalizations: 487, 9 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,798, 41 case increase

Residents: 1,781, 41 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 31, no increase

Hospitalizations: 114, 1 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,212,581, 31,098 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,192,456, 30,503 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 60,152, 550 case increase

Resident Deaths: 20,680, 279 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 296, 7 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 77,269,379, 1,239,089 case decrease

Total deaths globally: 1,700,399, 28,627 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 42,602,038

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 17,994,936, 578,828 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 319,089, 6,051 case increase

