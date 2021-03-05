Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 5th

Bay County
- Total Cases: 18,998 (110 increase)
- Residents: 18,285 (108 increase)
- Non-Residents: 713 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 351 (3 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 799 (no change)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,046 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,045 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)
- Residents: 1,246 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 33 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 17 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,878 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,855 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 41 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,622 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,619 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 46 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 5,954 (7 increase)
- Residents: 5,890 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 152 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 345 (no change)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,193 (no change)
- Residents: 2,162 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 46 (2 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 82 (1 increase)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,116 (16 increase)
- Residents: 6,372 (16 increase)
- Non-Residents: 757 (no change)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 290 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,174 (49 increase)
- Residents: 18,974 (50 increase)
- Non-Residents: 200 (3 increase)
- Deaths: 331 (3 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 689 (2 increase)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,636 (2 increase)
- Residents: 2,616 (2 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 1,936,207 (5,975 increase)
Florida Residents: 1,900,598 (5,876 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 80,632 (294 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 31,522 (135 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 571 (3 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 115,895,976 (442,881 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,564,776 (10,097 increase)
Total recovered globally: 65,515,048
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,796,800 (67,172 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 521,290 (1,974 increase)
