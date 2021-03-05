Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 5th

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)



Bay County

Total Cases: 18,998 (110 increase)

Residents: 18,285 (108 increase)

Non-Residents: 713 (2 increase)

Deaths: 351 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 799 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,046 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,045 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,279 (no change)

Residents: 1,246 (no change)

Non-Residents: 33 (1 increase)

Deaths: 17 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,878 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,855 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,622 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,619 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 58 (no change)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,954 (7 increase)

Residents: 5,890 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (1 increase)

Deaths: 152 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 345 (no change)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,193 (no change)

Residents: 2,162 (no change)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 46 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 82 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,116 (16 increase)

Residents: 6,372 (16 increase)

Non-Residents: 757 (no change)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 290 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,174 (49 increase)

Residents: 18,974 (50 increase)

Non-Residents: 200 (3 increase)

Deaths: 331 (3 increase)

Hospitalizations: 689 (2 increase)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,636 (2 increase)

Residents: 2,616 (2 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 133 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,936,207 (5,975 increase)

Florida Residents: 1,900,598 (5,876 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 80,632 (294 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 31,522 (135 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 571 (3 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 115,895,976 (442,881 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,564,776 (10,097 increase)

Total recovered globally: 65,515,048

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,796,800 (67,172 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 521,290 (1,974 increase)

