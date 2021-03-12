Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 12th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)



Bay County

Total Cases: 19,154 (27 increase)

Residents: 18,430 (27 increase)

Non-Residents: 724 (no change)

Deaths: 359 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 805 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)

Residents: 1,048 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,284 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,251 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,889 (3 increase)

Residents: 1,866 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 23 (no change)

Deaths: 41 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,642 (6 increase)

Residents: 1,639 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (1 increase)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,984 (4 increase)

Residents: 5,920 (4 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 153 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 348 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,200 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,169 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 85 (no change)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,191 (13 increase)

Residents: 6,431 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 760 (2 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 292 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,399 (29 increase)

Residents: 19,195 (28 increase)

Non-Residents: 203 (1 increase)

Deaths: 339 (2 increase)

Hospitalizations: 693 (no change)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,643 (3 increase)

Residents: 2,623 (3 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,967,865 (5,214 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,931,613 (10,065 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 82,006 (243 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,145 (105 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 599 (no change)

Total confirmed cases globally: 118,851,321 (522,728 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,634,428 (9,595 increase)

Total recovered globally: 67,276,015

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,320,580 (43,606 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 531,654 (1,641 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.