Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 12th

Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,154 (27 increase)
- Residents: 18,430 (27 increase)
- Non-Residents: 724 (no change)
- Deaths: 359 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 805 (no change)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)
- Residents: 1,048 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 15 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,284 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,251 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,889 (3 increase)
- Residents: 1,866 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 23 (no change)
- Deaths: 41 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,642 (6 increase)
- Residents: 1,639 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (1 increase)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 5,984 (4 increase)
- Residents: 5,920 (4 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (no change)
- Deaths: 153 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 348 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,200 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,169 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 85 (no change)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,191 (13 increase)
- Residents: 6,431 (11 increase)
- Non-Residents: 760 (2 increase)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 292 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,399 (29 increase)
- Residents: 19,195 (28 increase)
- Non-Residents: 203 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 339 (2 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 693 (no change)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,643 (3 increase)
- Residents: 2,623 (3 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 1,967,865 (5,214 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 1,931,613 (10,065 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 82,006 (243 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 32,145 (105 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 599 (no change)
Total confirmed cases globally: 118,851,321 (522,728 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,634,428 (9,595 increase)
Total recovered globally: 67,276,015
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,320,580 (43,606 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 531,654 (1,641 increase)
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.