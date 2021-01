Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, January 8

Bay County

Total Cases: 12,925, 86 case increase

Residents: 12,397, 85 case increase

Non-Residents: 528, 1 case increase

Deaths: 223, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 571, 4 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 844, 17 case increase

Residents: 843, 17 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,004, 12 case increase

Residents: 981, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 23, 2 case increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 14, 2 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,428, 4 case increase

Residents: 1,410, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 77, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,369, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,367, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,985, 37 case increase

Residents: 4,925, 36 case increase

Non-Residents: 60, 1 case increase

Deaths: 120, no increase

Hospitalizations: 279, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,852, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,823, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 69, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,402, 63 case increase

Residents: 4,854, 59 case increase

Non-Residents: 548, 4 case increase

Deaths: 56, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 220, 4 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 13,952, 196 case increase

Residents: 13,803, 194 case increase

Non-Residents: 148, 2 increase

Deaths: 244, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 538, 1 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,138, 20 case increase

Residents: 2,116, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 22, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 121, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,449,252, 19,480 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,423,510, 19,136 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 65,063, 359 case increase

Resident Deaths: 22,666, 185 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 345, 9 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 87,654,861, 934,389 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,907,608, 16,348 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 49,286,925

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 21,776,072, 360,056 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 367,635, 4,652 case increase

