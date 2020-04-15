Coronavirus by the numbers

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local cases of COVID-19 remained mostly the same Wednesday.

Bay County has 39 cases and two deaths.

Calhoun County has five cases.

Franklin and Liberty counties each have 2 cases.

Gulf County has one case.

Holmes County has 5 cases

Washington County has five cases.

Jackson County has 6 cases.

Walton County has a total of 29.

Okaloosa County has 105 cases.

Florida has 22,081 cases and 591 deaths.

The United States has 609,995 cases. There have been 26,069 deaths and 50,045 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 2,006,513 cases and 501,758 people have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

