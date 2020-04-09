Coronavirus by the numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday saw a slight rise in local coronavirus cases.

Bay County announced two new cases bringing the area total to 30.

Calhoun County has four cases.

Gulf County has one case.

Holmes and Franklin counties each have two cases.

Washington County now has three cases

Jackson County has 5 cases.

Walton County has a total of 26.

Okaloosa County has 80 cases.

Florida has 16,364 cases and 354 deaths.

The United States has 432,579 cases. There have been 14,830 deaths and 24,213 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 1,503,900 cases, 89,931 people have died from the virus and 340,112 people have recovered from the virus.