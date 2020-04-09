Coronavirus by the numbers

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday saw a slight rise in local coronavirus cases.

Bay County announced two new cases bringing the area total to 30.

Calhoun County has four cases.

Gulf County has one case.

Holmes and Franklin counties each have two cases.

Washington County now has three cases

Jackson County has 5 cases.

Walton County has a total of 26.

Okaloosa County has 80 cases.

Florida has 16,364 cases and 354 deaths.

The United States has 432,579 cases. There have been 14,830 deaths and 24,213 recoveries.

Worldwide there are 1,503,900 cases, 89,931 people have died from the virus and 340,112 people have recovered from the virus.

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

