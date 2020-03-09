Congressman Matt Gaetz self-quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is self-quarantined after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Gaetz is not experiencing symptoms, the congressman tweeted, adding that he was tested for coronavirus on Monday and expects results soon.

The congressman made headlines last week for wearing a gas mask to a House vote on coronavirus funding.

Several other lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Doug Collins, have also self-quarantined.