Congressman Dunn gives update after testing positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, Congressman Neal Dunn (R- Panama City) confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dunn was feeling ill on Monday and went to an emergency room, officials said. He met the CDC criteria for testing and was tested for coronavirus. He results came back positive on Thursday.

On Facebook, he gave an update to how he is feeling, saying ‘I’m feeling great and I cannot thank you enough for all of the support. We must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease.’