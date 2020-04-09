Congressman Dunn gives update after testing positive for COVID-19

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Neal_Dunn,_official_portrait,_115th_Congress_1489698059638.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, Congressman Neal Dunn (R- Panama City) confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dunn was feeling ill on Monday and went to an emergency room, officials said. He met the CDC criteria for testing and was tested for coronavirus. He results came back positive on Thursday.

On Facebook, he gave an update to how he is feeling, saying ‘I’m feeling great and I cannot thank you enough for all of the support. We must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease.’

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Apalachicola Regional Airport headed for some upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apalachicola Regional Airport headed for some upgrades"

FSU-PC Remote Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "FSU-PC Remote Learning"

Franklin County continues beach closures; closes boat ramps to non-residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin County continues beach closures; closes boat ramps to non-residents"

'Paycheck Protection' may run out of stimulus cash

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Paycheck Protection' may run out of stimulus cash"

DIY Ninja Face Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY Ninja Face Mask"

Lawmakers press Bureau of Prisons for answers on new coronavirus procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers press Bureau of Prisons for answers on new coronavirus procedures"
More Local News