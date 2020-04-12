Concert held on a boat allows community members to be entertained from their back yards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Neves Media and Gulf Marine, Inc. partnered to hold a boat concert for those in the Cove neighborhood to enjoy from their backyards. Local musician, Nate Pennington, performed as the group aimed to spread joy in the community.

“The hashtag 850 strong it’s just more than an area code it’s a community where people know how to hang tight together and pull through,” Pennington said.

The companies who sponsored the concert said they thought it was the perfect opportunity to entertain the community while everyone stays home.

“We talked about putting some talent on a boat that way they can make a little bit of money,” Neves Media owner, Todd Neves, said.

The group said they hope to visit other neighborhoods in the coming weeks, as they aim to show people brighter days are ahead.

“Let everybody know that we’re still here and you know what we’re still going to move on from this and God is looking out for us.” Gulf Marine, Inc. President, Rich Johnson, said.

