City of Lynn Haven extends state of emergency, adjusts operations

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–As the coronavirus continues to impact the state, the City of Lynn Haven has decided to extend its local state of emergency. This was decided at Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The city has also issued several updates for residents.

“We’ve set up a new account so that we can track everything that we’re doing with the coronavirus and be reimbursed for that,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

On Tuesday, the commission met face-to-face for the last time until further notice.

“We’re teleconferencing a lot because the business of the city will have to continue,” Gainer said.

Gainer says all future meetings will be streamed online. Mayor Margo Anderson said they will keep their commission meetings brief until the public can attend once again.

“We want everyone to have communication with us and to make sure that you have a voice in everything we’re doing as the city goes forward, not only about the virus but in the rebuild,” Anderson said.

Most lobbies in city offices are now closed. If residents are in need of an inspection, they can do so online.

“Building and permitting has always had a lot of their applications online and we’re just ramping that up and making sure that people know about it,” Gainer said.

Utility bills will continue as normal with no shut-offs or late fees for March and April.

“We’re giving residents time to make those payments if they can. We’re encouraging them to do that because we don’t want them to get farther behind,” Gainer said.

Lynn Haven’s ‘Spring Concert Series’ has also been canceled until further notice.

For a full list of Lynn Haven’s updated operations, visit https://www.cityoflynnhaven.com/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Updates-as-of-32320-20