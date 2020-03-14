Citing privacy concerns Health Department won’t say how many in Bay County have been tested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues an ongoing source of concern for some is whether or not individuals can be tested.

Officials with the Department of Health in Bay County have said repeatedly that testing is available for those who have symptoms up until Friday there was a strict policy about who was eligible to be tested.

However, on Friday both Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump said testing would be available to anyone who needs it. News 13 followed up Saturday by asking how many people in Bay County have been tested so far. The department sent us a response but declined to release a number. Their full response is below:

We appreciate the desire to understand how many Floridians in each community have been tested, received a negative test or are under public health monitoring as a result of suspicion they may have COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who have COVID-19.

Balancing the privacy of the individuals being tested and monitored and the confidentiality of the epidemiological investigations with the responsibility to Floridians to disclose information to protect the public is a vital role of the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The DOH strives to protect the identity of individuals tested or affected by COVID-19, while also ensuring information necessary for the public health is available.

As such, in order to protect personally identifiable health information (PHI) of Floridians, the Florida Department of Health is unable to break down the number of individuals who have received a negative test, have pending test results or are under public health monitoring by community.

Floridians can view the aggregate state level information at www.FLHealth.gov/COVID-19. This information is updated daily.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Health is encouraging all Floridians to be aware. Floridians should practice good hand hygiene and wash their hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds, use a tissue when they sneeze or cough and immediately dispose of it in the trash and stay home if they are sick.