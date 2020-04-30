CFO Jimmy Patronis reacts to phase one of Reopen Florida plan

(WMBB) — Governor Ron Desantis unveiled phase one of his plan to reopen Florida’s economy on Wednesday. One member of the governor’s Reopening Task Force is Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis says he thought the governor made a good decision with phase one and is doing a good job.

In an interview with News 13, Patronis said he thought the governor was thoughtful and handled it well and is showing his strength as a leader.

Patronis said he is happy to see businesses slowly coming back on line as we work toward rebuilding our economy.

“Monday will be a big day for this entire state, the following Monday there will be more deliberations and it may unfold quicker” Patronis said.

Patronis also said the math and statistics will show the path for moving forward. They will let the data speak for itself to slowly getting Florida’s economy back on its feet.

As for phase two, he is hoping it will include the mostly locally owned and small businesses that are currently closed. He said it’s people in the service industry that have been affected.

“You think of the nail salons, the hair salons, spas, so many of those are small businesses, every single one of them are troubled. They are hurting, then you know, where we can try to if there’s things we can embrace to allow those professions to get back up on their feet.”

Patronis said 127 million tourists visited Florida last year and its going to take a while to get back to that number.

He says he thinks it will take more than a year for the economy to recover.