Central Panhandle sees additional COVID-19 cases in Saturday morning count

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

(WMBB) – As of Saturday morning, there are 11,111 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida. Of those cases, 10,760 are in residents and 351 in non-Florida residents. There are 1,386 cases listed as hospitalizations and there has been 191 deaths in the state.

In Bay county, there are four additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

Bay county announced its first COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

The residences of the 22 positive Bay County cases include; 12 in Panama City, four in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, three in Lynn Haven, one in Youngstown, and one in Tyndall Air Force Base. 

In Calhoun county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total number to four positive cases.

In Franklin county, there is one positive case.

In Gulf county, there is one positive case.

In Holmes county, there is one case.

In Jackson county, there are four cases.

In Walton county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 21.

The additional individuals are in a 50-year-old male, Florida resident and a 32-year-old female, Florida resident.

Walton County cases include DeFuniak Springs (1) Freeport(3), MiramarBeach (3),Santa Rosa Beach (6),Out-of-state resident (1),Out-of-statetested in Walton County(7)

In Washington county, there is one positive case.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

St. Andrew's Bay Yacht Club donates meals to health workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Andrew's Bay Yacht Club donates meals to health workers"

Panama City Rescue Mission continues to serve meals to those in need, but taking more precautions amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Rescue Mission continues to serve meals to those in need, but taking more precautions amid pandemic"

FCI Marianna Employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "FCI Marianna Employees"

A Hand Up International Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Hand Up International Food Drive"

A Hand Up CEO Jeanette Best Gives insight to event and organization

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Hand Up CEO Jeanette Best Gives insight to event and organization"

GCSC Adapts to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC Adapts to COVID-19"
More Local News