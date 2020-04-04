Central Panhandle sees additional COVID-19 cases in Saturday morning count

(WMBB) – As of Saturday morning, there are 11,111 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida. Of those cases, 10,760 are in residents and 351 in non-Florida residents. There are 1,386 cases listed as hospitalizations and there has been 191 deaths in the state.

In Bay county, there are four additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

Bay county announced its first COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

The residences of the 22 positive Bay County cases include; 12 in Panama City, four in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, three in Lynn Haven, one in Youngstown, and one in Tyndall Air Force Base.

In Calhoun county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total number to four positive cases.

In Franklin county, there is one positive case.

In Gulf county, there is one positive case.

In Holmes county, there is one case.

In Jackson county, there are four cases.

In Walton county, there are two additional cases, bringing the total number of cases to 21.

The additional individuals are in a 50-year-old male, Florida resident and a 32-year-old female, Florida resident.

Walton County cases include DeFuniak Springs (1) Freeport(3), MiramarBeach (3),Santa Rosa Beach (6),Out-of-state resident (1),Out-of-statetested in Walton County(7)

In Washington county, there is one positive case.