Central Panhandle counties report additional cases of COVID-19

(WMBB)– Bay, Calhoun, Liberty, and Walton Counties reported additional positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced on Saturday that it received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19. The persons ill with the virus are a 36-year-old male, a 2-year-old female, and a 32-year-old female. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 75, including 74 residents and one non-resident.

Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases is at 75, including 74 residents and one non-resident. While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5%. Of the 1,655 tests processed, there are 1,578 negative results. There are three deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

The addresses of the 74 positive Bay County residents include; 47 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, six in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and three in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Calhoun county now has 14 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Liberty county now has eight positive cases of COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County announced on Saturday that it received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19. There are now 43 total cases in the county, 35 residents and eight non-residents. The persons ill with the virus are:

•60-year-old male Florida resident

•66-year-old male Florida resident

•94-year-old female Florida resident

•71-year-old male Florida resident

•26-year-old male Florida resident

Updated demographic information on cases due to ongoing epidemiological investigations, data in this report are provisional and subject to change: 43Walton County cases include: Laurel Hill-Paxton (1) DeFuniak Springs (17) Freeport (3), Miramar Beach (3),Santa Rosa Beach (11), Out-of-state tested in Walton County (8)

There are now 35,463 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.