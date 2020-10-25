CDC updates guidelines for what constitutes “close contact”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Earlier this week the Centers Disease for Disease Control updated their social distancing guidelines as to what constitutes close contact with a person who has contracted COVID-19.

Previously, the CDC defined “close contact” as being six-feet or less apart from an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

Earlier this week, the CDC released new information compiled from new studies. The agency now stated that “close contact” doesn’t need to be for 15 or more consecutive minutes. Instead, the contact could consist of multiple encounters with an infected person that add up to 15 or more minutes.

Heather Kretzer with the Florida department of Health in Bay County said this update will cause people to think differently about how at risk they are for contracting COVID-19.

“For example, maybe you work with someone and you may have had brief encounters with that person over that day, but that would still be considered a close contact if you have been together 15 minutes or more throughout that 24-hour period,” Kretzer said.