CareerSource Gulf Coast helps with reemployment assistance process

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, CareerSource Gulf Coast has seen a recent increase in the number of residents coming through their doors.

“Unfortunately, many of our employers in the area have been affected by COVID-19,” said CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Director Brittany Rock. “They are either having to temporarily or permanently shut down their operations.”

But, CareerSource is guiding residents who are looking for reemployment assistance.

“If you have found yourself in a situation where you have been laid off, first we recommend you go online on the DEO website,” Rock said. “You can apply through there for your reemployment assistance compensation.”

CareerSource is making appointment only sessions for those who do not have access to a computer or internet.

“Those are the people we are trying to prioritize to come into our centers because we have those resources available,” Rock said.

If you do not have basic computer skills or someone who can help you with a computer, you will have to call the Reemployment Assistance Call Center at 1-800-204-2418 to do your application.

Rock says to have your documents ready. Anyone applying for Reemployment Assistance needs to have the following information ready before beginning the application process—

Social Security Number Driver’s License or State ID Your last 18 months of employment information: name of employer, reason for separation, earnings, start and end date of employment and the FEIN number of the employer (this can be found on your paystub or looked up in the application system) Work authorization if you are not a US citizen DD214 member: 2,3,4,5,6,7, or 8 (if military employee) SF8 or SF 50 (if federal employee) Union name, hall number and phone number (if union worker)

“We recommend you go and have that information ready because if you wait on the phone to speak to somebody or if you go and start our application, you are not going to be able to actually do your application without that information,” Rock said.

She says the application process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours. Rock says if you are having issues with the connect website, try using the site during off-hours of the day.

Click here for more information on how to make an appointment.

