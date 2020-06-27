By the numbers: coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — State agencies updated a variety of numbers Friday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
— 122,960: Total number of cases.
— 8,942: Increase in cases from a Thursday count.
— 3,366: Deaths of Florida residents.
— 39: Increase in deaths from a Thursday count.
— 2,327,995: Unemployment claims processed from March 15 to Thursday.
— 1,558,398: Unemployment claimants paid.
— 23.8: Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.
— 21.3: Percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide.
— 1,860: State prison inmates who have tested positive.
— 23: Inmates who have died.
— 85: Youths in the state juvenile-justice system who have tested positive.
— 89: Workers in the juvenile-justice system who have tested positive.
Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice