By the numbers: coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — State agencies updated a variety of numbers Friday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

— 122,960: Total number of cases.

— 8,942: Increase in cases from a Thursday count.

— 3,366: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 39: Increase in deaths from a Thursday count.

— 2,327,995: Unemployment claims processed from March 15 to Thursday.

— 1,558,398: Unemployment claimants paid.

— 23.8: Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.

— 21.3: Percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide.

— 1,860: State prison inmates who have tested positive.

— 23: Inmates who have died.

— 85: Youths in the state juvenile-justice system who have tested positive.

— 89: Workers in the juvenile-justice system who have tested positive.

Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

