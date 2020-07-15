By the numbers: coronavirus in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State agencies have updated a variety of numbers Wednesday related to the coronavirus. Here are some takeaways:

— 13,405,694: Total number of cases around the globe. Globally, 580,552 have died from the virus, with 7,451,312 recovering.

— 3,465,031: Total number of positive cases across the United States.

— 301,810: Total number of positive cases in the state of Florida.

— 1,523: Total number of positive cases in Bay County.

— 649: Total number of positive cases in Walton County.

— 1,532: Total number of positive cases in Okaloosa County.

— 258: Total number of positive cases in Holmes County.

— 214: Total number of positive cases in Washington County.

— 675: Total number of positive cases in Jackson County. Health department officials also announced three more deaths from the virus on Wednesday, which included a 93-year-old man, 65-year-old woman, and 58-year-old man.

— 184: Total number of positive cases in Calhoun County.

— 109: Total number of positive cases in Gulf County.

— 47: Total number of positive cases in Franklin County.

— 281: Total number of positive cases in Liberty County.