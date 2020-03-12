BREAKING: First coronavirus death reported in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia has reported its first coronavirus death, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

The 67-year-old man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7 and had underlying medical conditions.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” said Kemp. “I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together.”

The governor is expected to hold a press conference with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and other task force members at 3 p.m.

