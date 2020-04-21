Bike shops see spike in sales amid stay-at-home order

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With bicycling on the list of approved recreational activities, many residents are taking up the hobby.

“Staying in here cooped up is just making me go insane, so it puts me at ease with everything,” Lynn Haven resident Meagan Smith said.

Steve’s Bike Shop in Panama City is seeing more customers than normal.

“People have been buying bikes and getting their bikes fixed and putting tires on their bikes so they can ride,” Steve’s Bike Shop Owner, Steve Burdeshaw, said.

Some people are buying bikes so they can compete in virtual challenges and races.

“Going out, riding a certain distance, and all send in their times so they have bragging rights,” Burdeshaw said.

Those who aren’t purchasing new bikes are having their bikes repaired. Burdeshaw said they normally see people come in for repairs this time of year, but not to this Magnitude.

“I would say it’s at least twice or three times this busy as it was last year,” Burdeshaw said.

Steve’s Bike Shop is taking precautions by only allowing one customer in the store at a time.

