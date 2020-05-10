Big Brothers Big Sisters continues mentorship program through technology

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Big Brothers Big Sister of Northwest Florida is still allowing its participants to remain connected during the pandemic.

Normally the pairs of bigs and littles would meet in person. Due to the pandemic, they are connecting via video conferencing and phone calls.

The organization made sure littles had access to technology, and some were even given laptops.

The virtual meetings allow the organization to continue its mission despite the difficulties.

“Immediately our national organization addressed our standards of making matches and the way we do business right away to loosen it up so we would not have to just stop servicing families,” said Big Brothers Big Sister of Northwest Florida President & CEO, Paula Shell.

There are currently 20 littles on the waiting list in Bay County. More than half are boys, so the organization is especially looking for men who want to get involved with the program.

