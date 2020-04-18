BDS Superintendent Husfelt gives statement on Governor’s distance learning announcement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt released the following statement on Saturday regarding Florida schools continuing distance learning for the remainder of the year.

Student safety will always be our first priority. While the news today from the Governor is saddening because we all miss our students and miss the structure of a regular school day, we know it’s a relief to many of our families and employees who were very concerned about their safety and the spread of Covid-19.

As we continue, now, with our emergency distance learning program we will continue also to encourage our students, their families and our employees to show grace and compassion for each other and for themselves. What we’re attempting to do is VERY difficult and VERY challenging but I know that we can overcome any obstacles put in our path because we’ve already accomplished so much since Hurricane Michael ravaged our community.

I expect we will get some additional information in the weeks and days to come about graduation, summer programs and the structures and support that will be in place for our eventual return to regular school campuses and schedules. As soon as that information is shared with us from state and federal level leaders, we will share with our entire community. It’s possible that graduations may be postponed or rescheduled but, given the guidelines in place right now and for the foreseeable future, we don’t expect to be able to hold any “mass gatherings” anytime soon.

I sincerely hope that our students continue to stay safe and well and that they are supported by caring, trusted adults. I know that our teachers are working tirelessly to stay connected to our students and I applaud them, and those who support them, for all of their selfless hard work and dedication. We’re already working hard to prepare our campuses for an eventual return to school next year and we’re going to do everything we can to make that as safe as possible. We miss our students, we know they miss us, but our collective safety as a community remains our number one goal and we appreciate the Governor making this difficult decision and doing what he can to keep Floridians as safe as possible.